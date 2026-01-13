Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A12HT6 | ISIN: CA83306Y1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 20N
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 09:02 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snipp Interactive Inc. Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, announces that it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Snipp would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support, as all matters that were put before them at the Meeting were approved. Snipp is pleased to announce the re-election of Brian J. Tunick, Sarfaraz Haji, Sina Miri and Atul Sabharwal, to its board of directors (the "Board").

At the Meeting, shareholders appointed RSM Canada LLP as Snipp's auditor for the ensuing year, and fixed the number of its directors at five (5). Also, at the Meeting, in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V, Snipp obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Company's amended fixed number stock option plan (the "Option Plan") as well as the creation of two Control Persons in connection with a potential secured convertible debenture financing transaction that Snipp is considering. Further, at the Meeting Snipp also obtained via a special resolution shareholder approval of a proposed potential share consolidation.

For more information on these and other matters voted on at the Meeting, see Snipp's information circular dated November 21, 2025 that is available on Snipp's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for overwhelmingly supporting our strategy as evidenced by the high participation and agreement on each proposal we put forward at the Meeting." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPINK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:?

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Malcolm Davidson
Chief Financial Officer (Interim)
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-inc.-announces-results-of-its-annual-general-a-1126640

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
