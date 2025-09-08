Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for three (3) additional drill holes from the Crown Zone at its Reliance Gold Project. All three (3) drill holes intersected strong gold mineralization hosted in the Royal Shear contact, and one of the holes intersected a new mineralized footwall zone hosted within ultramafic rocks. The highlight drill hole DDH25-116 returned 8.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 10.5 metres ("m"). Highlights include:

The Crown Zone continues to grow with further encouraging results from the previously undrilled gap located between the Imperial and Eagle Zones. The three (3) drill holes reported have intersected gold mineralization and associated strong ankerite alteration along the Royal Shear host structure located primarily at the contact between sedimentary and mafic volcanics.

Drill hole DDH25-116 returned 8.01 gpt gold over 10.5 m , including 15.12 gpt gold over 2.9 m from the Royal Shear contact. The hole is a 36-m step-out along strike to the northwest of the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103 (7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m).

returned , including from the Royal Shear contact. The hole is a 36-m step-out along strike to the northwest of the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103 (7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m). Drill hole DDH25-115 returned 5.46 gpt gold over 2.4 m , including 8.08 gpt gold over 1.1 m intersecting the mineralized Royal Shear contact 50 m down-dip of hole DDH24-103. The hole was extended to a 500 m depth to test for potential deeper, subparallel structures similar to the Lower Imperial structure intersected in DDH24-106 (4.47 gpt gold over 15.3 m, including 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m). Hole DDH25-115 successfully intersected a mineralized ultramafic rock unit in contact with a footwall chert sequence at a downhole depth of 418.7 m. The mineralized ultramafic returned 6.60 gpt gold over 2.4 m , including 9.38 gpt gold over 1.6 m .

returned , including intersecting the mineralized Royal Shear contact 50 m down-dip of hole DDH24-103. The hole was extended to a 500 m depth to test for potential deeper, subparallel structures similar to the Lower Imperial structure intersected in DDH24-106 (4.47 gpt gold over 15.3 m, including 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m). Drill hole DDH25-114 was designed to further test the undrilled gap between Lower Crown and Imperial. The hole intersected the Royal Shear contact 100 m from Lower Crown hole DDH24-103 and 50 m from Imperial hole DDH23-065 (8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m). Hole DDH25-114 returned 1.17 gpt gold over 4.5 m , including an antimony-rich vein that returned 3.47 gpt gold and 4.4% antimony over 0.5 m . Management is encouraged by this initial drill hole and will design further holes to test this 150 m undrilled gap.

was designed to further test the undrilled gap between Lower Crown and Imperial. The hole intersected the Royal Shear contact 100 m from Lower Crown hole DDH24-103 and 50 m from Imperial hole DDH23-065 (8.98 gpt gold over 9.3 m).

"Testing of the Crown Gap is demonstrating potential for a wider shallow plunging portion of Royal Shear mineralized trend that is continuous between Imperial and the Lower Crown target areas and open to expansion along the plunge trend and at depth," stated Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "In this area we have also intersected a significant antimony enriched portion of the Royal Shear with several higher grade antimony intersections including previously reported DDH25-113 that returned the best grade over width for antimony to date at Reliance."

Ten (10) of Fifteen (15) drill holes from the "Crown Gap" completed to date have returned significant gold and antimony mineralization. In addition to hosting mineralization along the Royal Shear structure, Crown Zone holes have consistently intersected narrow (sub-metre) high-grade quartz-carbonate veins that have occasionally exhibited visible gold (such as in DDH23-078, DDH24-093 and DDH24-103).

The 2025 diamond drilling program has sixteen (16) holes completed to date for a total of 5,750 m drilled. Assay results are pending for seven (7) completed holes with an eighth hole being abandoned before reaching target depth. Additional drill testing of the Crown Gap is in progress. The drilling rig is currently testing near-surface targets up-dip of the Lower Crown discovery hole DDH24-103 (7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m).

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 90% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 below and 2025 completed drill holes are shown on the plan map in Figure 1 and the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 2.

In other ongoing activities, mineral resource modeling is in progress and metallurgical testwork is in progress at the Blue Coast Research laboratory. Prospecting, geological mapping and soil sampling have continued through September on the eastern Olympic structures, and the southeast extension of the Royal Shear Trend. Over 1,500 soil samples and 150 rock samples have been collected to date.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Reliance Property - 2025 Royal Shear Drill Plan Map - Crown Gap Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/265444_7095356ec458eb9f_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Reliance Property - Royal Shear Inclined Longitudinal - 2025 Drill Targeting Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/265444_7095356ec458eb9f_003full.jpg

Table 1 - 2025 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

Hole

number

From

To

Width

Au ppm

Sb %

DDH25-109 336.0 357.8 21.8 6.74 0.16

includes 339.3 351.7 12.4 10.11 0.25

DDH25-109 380.0 381.0 1.0 7.89 0.02

DDH25-109 400.7 401.5 0.8 54.90 0.03

DDH25-109 534.0 534.9 0.9 18.90 0.16

DDH25-110 301.5 315.6 14.1 2.34 0.07

includes 303.5 305.1 1.6 7.19 0.02

&includes 313.1 315.6 2.5 7.06 0.13

DDH25-111 171.0 188.5 17.5 2.22 0.18

includes 176.5 179.5 3.0 5.58 0.09

DDH25-112 216.0 216.5 0.5 3.25 0.01

and 223.2 223.7 0.5 2.40 0.01

and 232.4 233.3 0.9 4.12 0.01

DDH25-113 225.0 228.3 3.3 5.63 5.12

includes 225.0 225.8 0.8 10.15 1.65

and 253.0 256.0 3.0 11.21 0.01

and 270.8 271.4 0.6 11.35 0.65

and 383.3 383.8 0.5 3.27 0.55

DDH25-114 207.6 212.1 4.5 1.17 0.93

includes 207.6 208.1 0.5 3.47 4.42

DDH25-115 288.8 291.2 2.4 5.46 0.17

includes 288.8 289.9 1.1 8.08 0.34

and 352.5 353.1 0.6 4.76 0.01

and 418.7 421.1 2.4 6.60 0.08 Ultramafic Includes 418.7 420.3 1.6 9.38 0.08

DDH25-116 288.7 299.2 10.5 8.01 0.07

includes 289.9 291.8 1.9 12.69 0.14

&includes 294.5 297.4 2.9 15.12 0.06



