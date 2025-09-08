Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project, including multiple high-grade gold intercepts on the Blueberry, Fifi and Lemoffe vein zones. The road accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone is located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

These results mark the first assays from our 2025 drill program, which is targeting 25,000 to 30,000 metres of drilling over the coming months.

Highlights:

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR24-364 intersected 30.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 23.65 metres (m), including 83.3 g/t gold over 4.4 m at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR24-362 intersected 9.18 g/t gold over 21.00 m and 5.19 g/t gold over 6.00 m at the Blueberry vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR24-360 intersected 23.1 g/t gold over 2.00 m at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,5).

3 of the 5 reported holes have discreet intercepts of >5 g/t gold in the siltstone host rock, including 29.8 g/t gold over 1.05 m in SR25-364. Defining targeting success for a key resource growth target in 2025.

First results from the 2025 drill program - total program targeting 25,000 - 30,000 m of diamond drilling (>14,000 m drilled to date).

Bulk sample progressing on schedule, both blasts have now been completed, mucking, sorting, crushing and transport to continue in coming weeks.

With our most ambitious drill program now underway, we are extremely encouraged by the strength of these early results. Hole SR25-364 has returned the best intercept ever drilled by the Company, underscoring the quality of the system and the exciting potential we have ahead of us.," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President. "These first infill results from our 2025 drill program significantly strengthen confidence in the geological model at the Scottie Gold Mine Project, further de-risking and enhancing the DSO model. Importantly, many of these reported grades exceed those of adjacent historical holes, which could positively impact both ounces overall grade in the next resource update. We are excited to build on this strong start and look forward to releasing additional results as the program advances."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR25-360

145.95 148.05 2.10 1.61 6.00 BB Vein

278.00 280.00 2.00 23.1 9.50 FiFi

320.20 323.00 2.80 1.42 0.00 Lemoffe SR25-362

272.50 293.50 21.00 9.18 3.24 BB Vein including 274.50 275.50 1.00 153.0 64.0 BB Vein and 287.50 293.50 6.00 5.19 0.00 BB Vein

326.00 329.00 3.00 1.04 0.00 BB Vein

410.00 411.00 1.00 7.17 0.00 FiFi SR25-363

219.85 221.00 1.15 8.43 0.00 FiFi

240.55 241.55 1.00 11.0 0.00 FiFi

262.15 266.95 4.80 2.54 3.33 FiFi including 263.30 264.30 1.00 7.38 2.00 FiFi SR25-364

144.65 168.30 23.65 30.1 8.98 FiFi / Lemoffe including 144.65 156.80 12.15 51.2 15.5 FiFi / Lemoffe and including 145.75 146.75 1.00 228.00 71.0 Fifi and 151.20 155.60 4.40 83.3 16.9 Lemoffe and 164.10 168.30 4.20 20.6 4.73 Lemoffe

197.80 198.85 1.05 29.8 17.0 Lemoffe SR25-366

152.50 154.50 2.00 3.06 5.50 Fifi

163.00 166.00 3.00 4.55 15.3 Lemoffe

177.90 179.00 1.10 5.76 17.0 Lemoffe

186.00 189.00 3.00 2.00 2.00 Lemoffe

193.00 194.00 1.00 2.19 3.00 Lemoffe *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

The reported drill results in this release represent the first batch of received holes since the publication of the project's maiden resource estimate in early May 2025, which outline an inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 703k gold ounces grading an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold. The primary objectives for the released holes were two-fold: (1) increase geological confidence to transition ounces from inferred to indicated classification with infill drilling, and (2) to expand modelled resource shapes by targeting the extensions of know vein zones - particularly into the siltstone side of the Blueberry Contact Zone. Due to the repetitive structural orientation of the veins it is possible to achieve both goals with individual drill holes (see cross-sections in Figures 3 - 5). Subsequent drilling this season is focused both on advancing our targeting initiative and on pure exploration, such as at the Wolf Zone. In addition, select holes are being completed for hydrogeological and geotechnical purposes to support the engineering and study components of the project.

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/265442_cf145314f4bfd871_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figure 3,4,5), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/265442_cf145314f4bfd871_003full.jpg

Bulk Sample Update

Having received the permit for the 10,000-tonne surface bulk sample in late-July, the Company has already completed both scheduled blasts for collection of the sample and is in the process of mucking and sorting the second blast. Samples from the pile of the sorted material from the first blast has been sent out for preliminary gold and multielement analysis, as well as large samples for comminution testing. Preliminary results are consistent with expected grades and tonnage estimates. Once mucking is complete, crushing of the mineralized material will commence. The sample is on track to be transported off site for third-party processing in late-September / early-October.

Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-364.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/265442_cf145314f4bfd871_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-362.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/265442_cf145314f4bfd871_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill holes SR25-360 and 363.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/265442_cf145314f4bfd871_006full.jpg

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past six years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company is targeting the completion of the PEA in Q4 2025. The PEA will investigate a high-margin DSO operation to deliver a gold concentrate to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. The PEA will be based on the recently reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025). The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits recently in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

Additional Information

