Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company"), today announced continued progress toward a potential uplisting to the NASDAQ, targeted for early 2026, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

The Company successfully uplisted to the OTCQB market earlier this year, where it continues to trade alongside its Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Frankfurt (FSE) listings. Management views this advancement as a foundational step, positioning Cloud3 for broader market access and institutional visibility.

Governance and Compliance Preparation

Cloud3 is preparing to hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") later this year, where matters related to the uplisting process will be presented for shareholder consideration. In parallel, the Company is strengthening its governance, audit, and compliance frameworks to align with senior U.S. exchange requirements.

Strategic Positioning

Cloud3 is focused on sectors driving the next wave of global innovation, including digital assets, artificial intelligence, and clean energy. The Company also maintains holdings in digital assets, including LIF3, where Cloud3 participates as a validator and governance stakeholder. These positions reinforce Cloud3's strategy of combining treasury strength with active engagement in high-growth ecosystems.

Management Commentary

"Orthogonal and Pluto are here to empower Cloud3," said David Nikzad, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud3 Ventures. "The OTCQB uplist gave us a strong foundation, but our focus is on what's ahead. We are preparing for NASDAQ and scaling in the industries that will define the future."

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CLDV), (OTCQB CLDVF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: WQ40). Cloud3 is focused on high-growth opportunities across digital assets, artificial intelligence, and clean energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to the potential uplisting to NASDAQ, shareholder approvals, strategic focus areas, and future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which may prove incorrect. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

