Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Research: iPhone 17 Launch Opens a Loyalty Window: 61% Ready to Upgrade, 33% Open to Switching

With one-third of consumers switching carriers in recent years, providers must balance cutting-edge features with core essentials like coverage and cost flexibility - while seizing a pivotal new opportunity: satellite connectivity

NEW JERSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced new research offering deeper insight into what's driving consumer interest in smartphone upgrades - highlighting the factors influencing their choice of communications service providers.

The Life of a Smartphone: 2025 Connectivity Report* surveyed U.S. consumers about their upgrade intentions, feature preferences, and carrier expectations. Released ahead of iPhone?17 pre-orders, the findings underscore a pivotal moment: device launches draw attention, but consumers ultimately decide based on everyday value. Specifically, they continue to prioritize network reliability, affordability, and innovative connectivity - creating an opportunity for service providers to build lasting trust. This is particularly true among younger consumers, 79% of whom already own an iPhone, highlighting the generational intensity of brand loyalty.

Among the top upgrade drivers, battery life and device performance lead across all age groups. For top wants from service providers, broader 5G/6G coverage leads (46%). Notably, 62% say satellite-based features would influence - or potentially influence - their provider choice. This marks a turning point: satellite is no longer niche-it's emerging as a viable secondary network that enables always-on mobility and new monetization opportunities.

"It's 2025, and users still care more about battery life than AI-and that says everything about how integral smartphones have become to every aspect of our lives," said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs. "Our data shows battery longevity (42%) is the top upgrade driver, ahead of Apple Intelligence. That's a wake-up call. At the same time, we're entering a new connectivity era where users can rely on two networks - cellular and satellite - unlocking global, always-on coverage. It's not just for consumers; satellite will open the door to new products and services in verticals like logistics, emergency services, and mobility. It's a transformative layer that redefines how CSPs approach coverage, customer experience, and monetization."

Additional findings include:

Generational Divide in Ownership & Upgrade Intent

79% of 18-24 year olds report owning an iPhone, compared to just 43% of those 65+.

61% of consumers are likely to upgrade their smartphone within 12 months, with intent strongest among 25-44 year olds-nearly half saying they're "very likely" to upgrade.

Innovation Appeal Skews Young; Cost Mindset Dominates Older Consumers

Trade-in offers (30%) remain a key motivator, especially for cost-conscious users.

Enhanced camera capabilities (33%) and Apple Intelligence (31%) rank highest among new iOS feature interests.

31% of 35-44 year olds view Apple Intelligence as a "major innovation," versus just 3% of those 65+. 59% of older consumers are unfamiliar with the feature.

Trust, Reliability & Churn

33% of consumers have switched providers in the past three years-rising to 44% among 25-34 year olds, compared to just 15% of those 65+.

80% are satisfied with current network coverage, with satisfaction peaking among older adults-50% of those 65+ are "very satisfied."

Even as device makers roll out breakthrough features, the report underscores that reliability remains the cornerstone of the consumer smartphone experience. To win the next generation, providers must blend innovation with fundamentals - expanding coverage and new connectivity options, enabling affordable, flexible plans, and offering strong trade-in and upgrade programs.

*The Life of a Smartphone: 2025 Connectivity Report, conducted by Amdocs in August 2025, using Dynata who surveyed 1,000 general US consumers

