Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to commentary from the Alberta Securities Commission, Centaurus' principal regulator, in connection with a review of the Company's request to revoke the previously issued Cease Trade Order relating to the Company's shares, Centaurus has refiled its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The revised MD&A includes disclosures regarding the Company's:

Corporate Governance, in accordance with section 2.2(2) of NI-58-101, and

Audit Committee, in accordance with section 6.2(2) of NI 52-110.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is a company focused on investing in Ether, Solana and other digital commodities. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CTA" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "CTARF".

