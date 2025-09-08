Jakarta, Indonesia & Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or the "Company"), a leading Indonesian fintech platform, and MOS Utility Limited (NSE: MOS) ("MOS"), a fintech innovator in India, today announced an expanded strategic partnership that extends beyond payments into branchless banking, AI-driven infrastructure, and financial inclusion solutions targeting a US$30+ billion opportunity.

Key Highlights

Branchless Banking Expansion : MOS's technology will be integrated to scale DigiAsia's branchless banking across Indonesia, onboarding over one million merchants as financial service agents and expanding access to underserved communities.

AI-Powered Tools : DigiAsia and MOS will co-develop advanced AI capabilities, including:

AI Agent Performance Scoring - predictive models for identifying high-potential agents.

Cash Management AI - liquidity forecasting to reduce cash shortages at the agent level.

AI Conversational Assistant - multilingual voice and chat interface to support agents in guiding customers through payments, savings, and micro-loan applications.

Financial Inclusion Initiatives : Cash collection, Cash disbursal, Consumer loan origination, Automated KYC providing banking access to the underserved market Strategic Impact.

Inclusive Access : Expands financial services to rural and semi-urban Indonesia by enabling micro-merchants to serve as branchless banking agents.

Operational Efficiency : AI-based tools improve agent performance, reduce service disruptions, and enhance customer experience in Indonesia and India.

Executive Commentary

Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS), said:

"Our partnership with MOS is about more than payments-it is about building AI-powered branchless banking ecosystems that empower over a million Indonesian merchants and lay the foundation for digital trade and inclusive finance across Asia."

Mr. Chirag Shah, Chairman & Director of MOS Utility Limited (NSE: MOS), said:

"By combining MOS's modular fintech infrastructure with DigiAsia's distribution reach, we are creating a platform that will transform how financial services are delivered. From agent-network AI to cross-border to support financial inclusion in emerging markets."

About DigiAsia Corp.

DigiAsia Bios is a pioneer in Indonesia's embedded finance, providing innovative fintech solutions to support digital ecosystems. Its embedded wallet and services help partners across industries deliver secure and accessible financial experiences.

About MOS Utility Limited

MOS Utility Limited (NSE: MOS) is an Indian fintech innovator providing digital payments, utilities, and financial services through a modular technology platform. MOS enables last-mile connectivity across both urban and rural India, driving financial access and digital transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding partnerships and expansion. Actual results may differ materially due to market risks, regulatory changes, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

