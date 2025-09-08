Anzeige
WKN: A3C5HD | ISIN: SE0016799001 | Ticker-Symbol: 8L7
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:06
0,595 Euro
-1,65 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDHELP CARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDHELP CARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 12:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medhelp Care AB: Delisting of the shares in MedHelp from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq has approved Medhelp Care Aktiebolag AB:s (the "Company") application for delisting of the Company's shares. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be 22 September 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Ekros, CEO
tobias.ekros@medhelpcare.com
Phone: +46 8 528 528 00

About Medhelp Care
MedHelp Care offers a Health Platform that is used by more than 500 companies and organizations in the systematic health work and management of sick leave and rehabilitation. Using AI and health data, MedHelp Care identifies early signs of ill health and helps managers and HR to work proactively with preventive measures. MedHelp Care is listed on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, see MedHelp Care's website www.medhelp.se

The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
