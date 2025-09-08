

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said on Monday that it has commenced a registered direct offering of shares to certain holders of its subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd.'s 1.125% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 and 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2027.



The company intends to use the net proceeds from the equity offering, together with the net proceeds of NCLC's separately announced private offering of exchangeable senior notes due 2030, to repurchase a portion of the 2027 exchangeable notes.



