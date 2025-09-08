TOYO Co., Ltd Announces First Half 2025 Financial Results

Raises outlook for shipments, revenues and net income for 2025

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar solution company, today announced its unaudited and unreviewed financial results for the first six months ended June 30, 2025.

Key Business Highlights for 1H 2025

Approximately 1.6 GW of solar cells shipped.

Revenues of approximately $139 million, an increase of 0.7% compared to $138.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $23 million compared to $33 million for the same period in the prior year.

Successfully commissioned the first 2 GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia in April 2025.

Commenced production of an additional 2 GW of solar cells at our Ethiopian facility, and expect to reach full capacity in October 2025.

Confirmed orders cover 4 GW production capacity for our Ethiopian facility through the first half year of 2026.

Acquired the VSUN brand to drive strategic growth.

Redirected Vietnam cell capacity to serve non-U.S. high-growth markets, notably India and Taiwan.

New 1 GW solar module plant in the Houston metropolitan area has begun trial production.

New module facility is expected to qualify for tax incentives of 7 cents per watt under Section 45X of the Internal Revenue Code through 2030

Outlook for full year 2025

Solar cell shipments are expected to reach approximately 4.2-4.4 GW for the full year 2025, fuelled by robust demand and new capacity from the Company's manufacturing facility in Ethiopia.

Solar module production in the Houston metropolitan area has commenced trial production and is expected to gradually increase deliveries of solar modules by the end of 2025.

Net income for the full year 2025 is expected to reach approximately $39 -45 million, reflecting continued growth and improving margins.

Management comments

"Against a very turbulent environment for renewable energy and shifting tariff landscape, TOYO's team has pivoted our sourcing and production strategy," said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO. "Our new solar cell facility in Ethiopia is now running at full 2GW capacity and is on track to reach 4GW full capacity by October 2025. This provides TOYO with a very attractive cost structure, state-of-the-art facility, abundant green power, and the lowest available tariff rates in a country with which the U.S. currently has a trade surplus."

"We are also pleased to announce that we have commenced trial production at our new module facility in the Houston metropolitan area, delivering on the promise of our 'made-in- USA -for-the- USA ' strategy. With the newly acquired VSUN brand, we intend to build on its relationships with many of North America's leading utility-scale developers. These partners are focused on deploying solar panels that deliver industry-leading performance while benefiting from the advantages of domestic manufacturing - a combination that positions TOYO to capture significant growth opportunities in this key market. We will continue to collaborate closely with our industry partners in our efforts to migrate key components to the U.S.," Mr. Ryu continued.

Unaudited and Unreviewed First Half 2025 Results

Revenues for the first half of 2025 were approximately $139 million, which increased 0.7% from $138.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was due to the positive contribution of the Company's new solar cell facility in Ethiopia, which commenced operations in April 2025, serving U.S. end customers and providing more attractive pricing and margin opportunities.

The cost of revenues was approximately $116 million for the first half of 2025, compared to $111.4 million for the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit margin was 16.6% for the first half of 2025 compared to 19.3% for the same period in the prior year. The lower gross profit margin was primarily caused by increasing unit cost of raw materials.

Total operating expenses increased 219.9% to approximately $13 million for the first half of 2025 from $4.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling expenses were approximately $3 million for the first half of 2025 compared to $0.04 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was attributable to higher sales commissions from new customers.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $11 million for the first half of 2025, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by expenses related to managing new facilities in Houston and Ethiopia, as well as increased expenses associated with being a public company.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $23 million for the first half of 2025 compared to $33 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting reduced sales volume to the U.S. market, as Vietnam's capacity was allocated to non-U.S. regions, while Ethiopia's operations only commenced in April 2025, as well as changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable related to earnout shares.

Net income attributable to TOYO's shareholders was approximately $4 million for the first half of 2025, compared to $19.6 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the increase in operating expenses to support future growth.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were $0.10 for the first half of 2025, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.48 for the same period in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $30 million in cash and current restricted cash, compared to $15.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2025, TOYO expects to exceed its previous guidance of 3.5 GW in solar cell shipments, projecting approximately 4.2-4.4 GW for full year 2025. This is anticipated to drive revenues in the range of approximately $375 million to $400 million, with projected net income between approximately $39 million and $45 million.

"In the second half of 2025, we are focused on scaling up production of solar cells at our Ethiopian facility to a run-rate of 4GW while diverting production at our Vietnamese facility to growing markets that are not subject to the high tariffs that now exist in the U.S.," said Mr. Ryu. "We intend to judiciously expand our U.S. module capacity as we are able to refine our sourcing strategy and balance investment priorities. Despite some changes to energy policy, we believe that solar energy is the best option for adding capacity to the energy grid quickly and affordably, as well as meeting the increasing growth in electricity demand in the U.S. and other developed countries. We expect that the cash generated from these facilities will provide us with the flexibility to fund continued expansion internally."

"The commencement of U.S. production has now set the stage to consolidate the VSUN brand, sales channels, and customer base within TOYO to create a streamlined organization able to deliver the high-performance solar solutions that utility-scale customers demand. We look forward to sharing additional details about this strategy soon, which we believe will significantly bolster our future financial profile and the value we can deliver to our customers," he concluded.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In addition to consolidated U.S. GAAP financial measures, we consistently evaluate our use of and calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures, "Adjusted EBITDA".

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure defined as our EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-recurring items, that do not reflect our ongoing strategic business operations. EBITDA is computed as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for certain income and expenses, which management believes results in a performance measurement that represents a key indicator of the Company's core business operations. The adjustments currently include Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable.

TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024

Revenues from related parties

$ 25,085,549



$ 112,287,775

Revenues from third parties



114,019,674





25,790,220

Revenues



139,105,223





138,077,995



















Cost of revenues - related parties



(17,983,523 )



(84,435,258 ) Cost of revenues - third parties



(98,037,375 )



(26,995,841 ) Cost of revenues



(116,020,898 )



(111,431,099 ) Gross profit



23,084,325





26,646,896



















Operating expenses















Selling and marketing expenses



(2,530,879 )



(355,026 ) General and administrative expenses



(10,878,506 )



(3,836,158 ) Total operating expenses



(13,409,385 )



(4,191,184 )

















Income from operations



9,674,940





22,455,712



















Other expenses, net















Interest expenses, net



(1,777,036 )



(1,767,661 ) Other expenses, net



(757,926 )



(1,137,603 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable



(1,341,794 )



-

Total other expenses, net



(3,876,756 )



(2,905,264 )

















Income before income taxes



5,798,184





19,550,448



















Income tax expenses



(3,296,448 )



-

Net income



2,501,736





19,550,448

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(965,275 )



-

Net income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 3,467,011



$ 19,550,448



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,675,148 )



(3,046,730 ) Comprehensive income



826,588





16,503,718

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(965,275 )



-

Comprehensive income attributable to TOYO Co., Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 1,791,863



$ 16,503,718



















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding - basic and diluted*



34,040,373





41,000,000

Earnings per share - basic and diluted*

$ 0.10



$ 0.48



TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares)





June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 28,192,265



$ 13,654,445

Restricted cash



1,876,423





1,878,267

Accounts receivable, net



12,153,726





6,913,996

Accounts receivable - a related party



4,460,162





11,840,648

Prepayments



8,977,670





392,249

Prepayments - a related party



6,470,741





-

Inventories



53,547,925





19,984,094

Other current assets



2,198,093





725,130

Total Current Assets



117,877,005





55,388,829



















Non-current Assets















Restricted cash, non-current



6,599,123





1,616,677

Long-term prepaid expenses



6,965,655





7,217,986

Deposits for property and equipment



16,373,814





9,716,009

Property and equipment, net



169,340,273





129,039,494

Right of use assets



35,830,986





36,627,800

Other non-current assets



636,494





192,905

Total Non-current Assets



235,746,345





184,410,871

Total Assets

$ 353,623,350



$ 239,799,700



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 22,612,580



$ 16,126,730

Accounts payable



54,971,208





17,629,696

Contract liabilities



3,205,431





3,635,144

Contract liabilities - a related party



64,542,980





20,098,561

Income tax payable



3,157,686





781,238

Due to related parties



78,942,226





56,633,373

Other payable and accrued expenses



5,817,772





3,392,774

Lease liabilities, current



2,445,388





2,118,900

Contingent consideration payable (13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel as of December 31, 2024)



-





4,617,000

Long-term bank borrowings, current portion



13,563,238





-

Total Current Liabilities



249,258,509





125,033,416



















Lease liabilities, non-current



34,122,050





34,327,142

Long-term bank borrowings, non-current portion



-





20,999,733

Total Non-current Liabilities



34,122,050





55,326,875

Total Liabilities



282,380,559





180,360,291



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

































Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary shares (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 35,308,040 shares and 46,595,743 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, and 35,308,040 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 33,595,743 shares outstanding (excluding 13,000,000 earnout shares subject to surrender and cancel) as of December 31, 2024, respectively)*



3,530





3,359

Additional paid-in capital



20,391,528





14,414,905

Retained earnings



53,783,497





50,316,486

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,169,938 )



(5,494,790 ) Total TOYO Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity



67,008,617





59,239,960

Non controlling interest



3,234,174





199,449

Total Equity



70,242,791





59,439,409

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 353,623,350



$ 239,799,700



TOYO Co., Ltd.

UNAUDITED AND UNREVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$")





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 40,045,122



$ 21,798,732



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment



(47,128,016 )



(16,592,618 ) Advances made to a related party



(67,393 )



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(47,195,409 )



(16,592,618 )

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Capital injection from shareholders



4,000,000





10,000

Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



22,755,361





34,680,563

Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(15,780,809 )



-

Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings



-





11,363,413

Repayment of long-term bank borrowings



(7,051,681 )



-

Proceeds from borrowings from a related party



22,725,000





5,000,000

Repayment of borrowings to a related party



-





(27,992,018 ) Payments of offering costs



-





(1,569,634 ) Net cash provided by financing activities



26,647,871





21,492,324



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



20,838





(1,309,108 )

















Net increase in cash and restricted cash



19,518,422





25,389,330

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



17,149,389





18,997,493

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 36,667,811



$ 44,386,823



















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense to a bank

$ 748,698



$ 1,059,748

Cash paid for interest expense to a related party

$ -



$ 631,388

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



















Supplemental cash flow information for non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:















Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 1,863,841



$ -

Purchase of property, plant and equipment financed by accounts payable

$ 19,328,018



$ 23,024,401

Issuance of ordinary shares to settle contingent consideration payable

$ 5,958,794



$ -

Payment of offering cost financed by other payable

$ -



$ 700,000















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















June 30,

2025



December 31,

2024

Cash

$ 28,192,265



$ 13,654,445

Restricted cash



1,876,423





1,878,267

Restricted cash, non-current



6,599,123





1,616,677





$ 36,667,811



$ 17,149,389



The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Measures (Unaudited and Unreviewed) (Stated in US dollars)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2025



2024

Reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations:















Net Income

$ 2,501,736



$ 19,550,448

Depreciation and amortization expenses



13,825,303





11,655,486

Income tax (benefits) expenses



3,296,448





-

Interest expenses



2,027,589





1,789,057

EBITDA



21,651,076





32,994,991



















Adjustments:















Changes in fair value of contingent consideration payable



1,341,794





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,992,870



$ 32,994,991



