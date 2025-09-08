Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A2DWXY | ISIN: CA30222R1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 1O2
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 13:30 Uhr
Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Technologies Announces CEO Resignation, Appoints Chief Restructuring Officer

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") announces that Sue Ozdemir has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Ms. Ozdemir will continue to serve as a director of Exro. The Company thanks Ms. Ozdemir for her service, and looks forward to her ongoing involvement with the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.

Exro's Board of Directors is actively seeking an interim CEO. The Board has appointed Exro's Strategic Advisor, Chris Rankin, as Chief Restructuring Officer reporting directly to the Board of Directors.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
