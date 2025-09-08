GFG Resources Inc.: GFG Launches 3,000-Metre Program at Aljo; Advances Regional Pipeline Across Goldarm and Pen

SASKATOON, Canada, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG | OTCQB: GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") announces the start of a 3,000-metre ("m") diamond drill program at the Aljo Gold Project ("Aljo") on the east side of GFG's Goldarm Property in the Timmins Gold District, Ontario (See Figures 1 and 2). The program is designed to: (i) confirm grade continuity in the Main Zone, (ii) extend multiple Hangingwall ("HW") zones, and (iii) aggressively expand the Footwall ("FW") corridor, including the new FW3 discovery (See Figures 3 and 4). In parallel, GFG is advancing its regional work along a 10 kilometre ("km") stretch of the Pipestone Deformation corridor at Goldarm through H2-2025 and Q1-2026 and advancing priority targets at the Pen Gold Project ("Pen"), with emphasis on Chabot and Muskego.

Program Highlights

3,000 m Phase 2 program under way at Aljo targeting resource scale spacing in the Main Zone and growth in the HW and FW corridors as the system remains open in all directions.

targeting resource scale spacing in the Main Zone and growth in the HW and FW corridors as the system remains open in all directions. High-grade Main Zone continuity: infill drilling around previously reported intercepts including 23.08 grams of gold per tonne (" g/t Au ") over 7.6 m (ALJ-24-012).

infill drilling around previously reported intercepts including (" ") (ALJ-24-012). HW growth: step-out holes from intercepts that include 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m (ALJ-24-012) and 6.62 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ALJ-24-020) to grow the system down-plunge and along strike.

step-out holes from intercepts that include (ALJ-24-012) and (ALJ-24-020) to grow the system down-plunge and along strike. FW exploration around FW3: follow-up with step-outs holes along strike and down-plunge, building on intercepts such as 7.26 g/t Au over 0.6 m (ALJ-24-019) and test up-dip of the FW Zones.

follow-up with step-outs holes along strike and down-plunge, building on intercepts such as (ALJ-24-019) and test up-dip of the FW Zones. Regional pipeline advancing: multi-method surface and sonic programs along approximately 10 km stretch of the Pipestone Deformation corridor in the Wilkie, Walker and Carr townships at Goldarm; target enhancement at Chabot following up on hole PEN-25-100 4.06 g/t Au over 4.2 m and on further target development and refinement at Muskego along the Destor-Porcupine Fault and related structural corridors in the western portion of the Pen property.



Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo., President & CEO, stated, "Aljo continues to check the boxes we look for in Timmins - grade, continuity and room to grow. This program aims to convert and extend high-grade shoots in the Main and HW Zones while testing the FW system, where FW3 opens a compelling new front. Coupled with larger step-outs and a broader push along the Pipestone Deformation corridor, we see multiple catalysts lining up over the remainder of 2025 and well into 2026."

Aljo Drill Program: Objectives and Design

Main Zone: confirm and extend high-grade shoots.

Infill drilling on 40-60 m centers will be completed around intercepts such as 23.08 g/t Au over 7.6 m in ALJ-24-012, and within the areas tested by ALJ-23-004 and ALJ-24-018. This work is designed to confirm grade continuity, refine geometry, and de-risk the geologic model.

HW Zones - systematic step-outs.

GFG will complete 30-50 m step-outs from thick, high-grade panels including 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m (ALJ-24-012) and 6.62 g/t Au over 11.2 m (ALJ-24-020). The program also includes larger, 100-200 m step-outs east of the HW trend along an ultramafic-mafic flow-breccia contact where sparse historic drilling indicates widespread gold, and to test outside the bounding diabase dykes to assess favourable variolitic and pillowed mafic units.

FW Corridor (FW3) - grow the system.

Follow-up drilling will track FW3 along strike and down-plunge and systematically push through the altered porphyry dyke package to determine true widths and the overall footprint of mineralization. Priority step-outs target the undrilled gap between ALJ-24-019 (7.26 g/t Au over 0.6 m) and ALJ-23-004 (13.35 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 32.94 g/t Au over 1.4 m), with the objective of defining additional gold lenses.

Goldarm Regional Program - Pipestone Fault Corridor

Through H2-2025 and Q1-2026, GFG will execute surface geochemistry, geophysics, sonic base-of-till and top-of-bedrock drilling, and follow-up diamond drilling along an approximately 10 km trend of the Pipestone Deformation corridor in the Wilkie, Walker and Carr townships. The Pipestone is a productive yet underexplored structural corridor due to limited outcrop. Recent district results (e.g., 3.4 g/t Au over 69.6 m, 1.8 g/t Au over 91.0 m, 2.2 g/t Au over 52.2 m, reported by Onyx Gold Corp.) underscore the potential for large, high-grade systems. Concurrent Aljo area surface work near Aljo is focused on targeting the structural corridor and contacts that host Aljo and other Pipestone-proximal deposits to seed the next wave of drill targets later in 2025 and in Q1 2026.

Pen Gold Project - Muskego and Chabot

At Muskego, integration of recent drilling, IP, and sonic data with new geochemical and petrographic work and the presence of a strongly altered porphyry intrusive suite along the Destor-Porcupine Fault and related structural corridors highlights the prospectivity of the Muskego region. The updated model is feeding a ranked portfolio of drill-ready targets, keeping Muskego as a high priority in the pipeline.

At Chabot, fieldwork around the recent intercept of 4.06 g/t Au over 4.2 m from hole PEN-25-100 has outlined numerous historical trenches and pits returning high-grade grab samples up to 13 g/t Au. This work is expanding the footprint, constraining orientation of mineralized structures, which will guide the next follow up drill program.

Anders Carlson, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, added, "We're very pleased to resume drilling at the Aljo Target where we've significantly advanced our geological model in recent months. The stacked vein arrays associated with porphyry dykes and fertile volcanic stratigraphy along regional north-east corridors have led to widespread gold mineralization that we will continue to unlock value from with each successive drillhole. Our plan pairs infill along strong gram-metre panels with bold step-outs into fertile units. Meanwhile, ongoing surface work and data integration will fast-track target ranking along the Pipestone balancing exploration efforts at Chabot and Muskego, providing excellent additional fronts for discovery."

Near-Term Catalysts

Results from the current drill program at Aljo over the next two quarters.

Execute Pipestone-focused surface and sonic base of till and top of bedrock campaigns through H2-2025 and Q1-2026, advancing select anomalies to drilling in Q1 2026.

Finalization of drill plans at Chabot and Muskego as permitting and logistics are completed.





Table 1: Highlighted Assay Results from the Aljo Mine Project (1)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone Visible Gold ALJ-22-002 62.1 75.0 12.9 3.03 Main ? incl. 67.5 68.1 0.6 59.80 ? and 101.0 105.3 4.3 6.58 Main ? incl. 103.2 104.2 1.0 27.40 Main ? ALJ-23-004 350.5 354.0 3.6 13.35 Main ? 350.5 351.9 1.4 32.94 Main ? ALJ-24-012 72.3 79.3 7.1 13.94 HW ? incl. 73.3 79.3 6.0 15.92 ? and 100.0 113.3 13.3 1.71 HW ? incl. 112.4 113.3 0.9 19.20 ? and 223.9 231.5 7.6 23.08 Main ? incl. 225.3 226.1 0.8 215.00 ? ALJ-24-014 91.7 94.6 2.9 9.94 West ? ALJ-24-017 45.8 59.0 13.2 1.74 HW ? incl. 45.8 46.3 0.5 24.20 ? ALJ-24-018 115.5 120.7 5.2 4.13 HW ? incl. 118.5 120.7 2.2 8.98 ? ALJ-24-020 49.3 49.8 0.5 32.70 HW ? and 70.7 81.9 11.2 6.62 HW ? incl. 71.7 81.9 10.2 7.24 ?

*Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% drilled length.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District

Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map

Figure 3: Aljo Gold Project Plan View Map (1)

Figure 4: Aljo Gold Project in Cross Section (1)

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

Footnotes:

(1) Drill intercepts are presented using a?0.2 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length.?Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au.? Included intervals are calculated using a 1 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% of drilled length.?Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples are analysed by metallic screen method (Package 1A4) using a 100-mesh in order to better determine the size of gold grains in the system. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company's projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

