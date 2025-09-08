

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.9326 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.0752 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9362 and 1.0785, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to near 1-1/2-month highs of 0.7951 and 185.90 from early lows of 0.7995 and 185.35, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 1.06 against the pound, 0.78 against the greenback and 186.00 against the yen.



