

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased further in August to the highest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than July's 3.8 percent increase.



Prices for consumer goods grew by 3.0 percent, and those for services surged by 6.1 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.0 percent in August from 5.5 percent in July. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 1.5 percent from 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in August versus a flat change in July.



