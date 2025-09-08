RH (NYSE: RH) announced today that Chairman CEO Gary Friedman penned a letter to the city and people of Paris announcing the September 5th opening of RH Paris, The Gallery on the Champs-Élysées, A Celebration of Architecture, Design, Food Wine.

The letter, brought to life in a dramatic video, is a gesture of respect and recognizing that, "In Paris, the measure is eternity. This we know and have built accordingly."

To view the full announcement and watch the video, please click here

ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks, and online at RH.com, RHModern.RH.com, RHBabyandChild.RH.com, RHTEEN.RH.com and Waterworks.com.

