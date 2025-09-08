AGCO Corporation: AGCO Signs 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with BRUC to Advance European Renewable Energy Supply

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced its signing of a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) in partnership with BRUC, one of the largest renewable energy groups in Spain. The agreement marks a significant milestone in AGCO's renewable energy strategy and helps reduce its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions relating to its indirect onsite purchased electricity.

"This agreement reflects AGCO's long-term commitment to responsible energy procurement," said Roger Batkin, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Secretary. "It is a tangible step toward achieving our renewable energy targets and driving sustainable outcomes for farmers and the earth."

A VPPA is a strategic partnership that allows organizations to support the development of renewable energy projects - such as wind and solar plants - without taking direct delivery of the electricity generated, helping companies like AGCO advance achievement of its sustainability goals, reduce carbon footprints and support the growth of renewable energy infrastructure.

"This VPPA is a strategic enabler for our supply chain and sustainability goals," said Tim Millwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "It affords us clean electricity at stable, long-term rates, strengthens our supply chain resilience and demonstrates how sustainability and operational excellence go hand-in-hand."

This 10-year agreement supports the development of BRUC's new solar photovoltaic (PV) project of 100 megawatts (MW). Located in northwest Spain, BRUC's project is expected to generate approximately 200 GWh of renewable electricity annually, allocating part of that production to cover a significant portion of AGCO's electricity load in the Europe and Middle East region. Construction of the solar PV plant is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with commercial operations beginning in late 2026.

"We are thrilled to contribute to the sustainability of AGCO by providing renewable energy that supports their decarbonization efforts," said Luis Venero, BRUC's CEO. "For BRUC, this partnership reflects our commitment to building a cleaner energy model, and these VPPAs are key to the development of our long-term business plan."

Energy specialist Schneider Electric supported the VPPA. AGCO considers the use of VPPAs in regions where they offer the most cost-effective and scalable route to renewable electricity procurement, especially where direct procurement is less feasible.

For more details on AGCO's sustainability initiatives, visit the company's website and the 2024 Sustainability Report. For more information about BRUC, visit the company's website.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.?

