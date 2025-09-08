Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax: Carl Higbie to Lead Key 6:00 PM Hour

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced a strategic realignment of its weekday evening schedule, boosting the Company's late daytime lineup ahead of a pivotal moment in the day.

Starting Monday, September 8, 2025, Carl Higbie will move into the 6:00pm ET slot to host Carl Higbie FRONTLINE, anchoring viewers' transition from day to night with incisive news analysis, fearless reporting and provocative opinion.

Veteran journalist Greta Van Susteren will pivot from the 6:00pm ET hour to a newly powerful 4:00pm ET timeslot, positioning her at the heart of momentous breaking stories as the market closes, court hearings end and Congress adjourns.

With decades of experience in delivering sharp, fact-based analysis and piercing interviews, Van Susteren's move underscores Newsmax's commitment to timely and authoritative journalism.

Simultaneously, The Chris Salcedo Show will shift into the 5:00pm ET hour, continuing his unapologetically conservative commentary in the critical early evening timeframe.

Carl Higbie Takes Evening Lead

Former U.S. Navy SEAL and seasoned political commentator Carl Higbie has been a dynamic presence at Newsmax since launching Carl Higbie FRONTLINE in April 2023.

Now airing at 6:00pm ET, the program adopts a sharper night-time edge, characterized by Higbie's trademark "fearless exposure of government overreach and sharp critique of the mainstream media" - designed to kick off evening viewing powerfully.

Higbie made headlines in August when Carl Higbie FRONTLINE broadcast from Israel for a full week. Reporting from Jerusalem and other key locations, he provided coverage of Israel's security concerns, touring defense industries and speaking directly with officials such as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, praised the lineup innovation: "This reshuffle is designed to meet our viewers when the news truly matters," Ruddy said. "Carl is a bold, unafraid journalist; Greta brings unmatched credibility at a critical juncture; and Chris brings strong voice and insight - together they form a powerful trifecta. We believe this revamped lineup will strengthen our connection with a news-hungry audience as we lead into primetime."

New Late Day Lineup (Effective September 8, 2025)

4:00pm ET : The Record with Greta Van Susteren

5:00pm ET : The Chris Salcedo Show

6:00pm ET : Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

7:00pm ET: Rob Schmitt Tonight

8:00pm ET: Finnerty

9:00pm ET: Greg Kelly Reports

10:00pm ET: The Right Squad

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.

Investor Contacts

Newsmax Investor Relations

ir@newsmax.com

SOURCE: Newsmax Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/newsmax-carl-higbie-to-lead-key-6-00-pm-hour-1069153