Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Promotes Keeley Hurley to Chief of Staff

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. ("AE") (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and laser systems, today announced the promotion of Keeley Hurley to Chief of Staff. Keeley previously served as Engineering Project Manager, where she helped drive cross-functional execution across AE's development programs and operations.

Keeley Hurley, newly appointed Chief of Staff

"Keeley is a tested leader and a force-multiplier for our organization," said Chris Donaghey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "She blends people-centric leadership with rigorous program execution, and she's earned the trust of teams across engineering, operations, and corporate functions. As Chief of Staff, Keeley will help optimize our operatons , enhance alignment around our strategic programs, and support scalable, disciplined growth as demand increases for AE's pulsed-energy solutions."

"I'm honored and excited to step into the Chief of Staff role at such a pivotal time for Applied Energetics," said Keeley Hurley. "Our teams are solving complex, mission-critical challenges with incredible dedication and creativity. My focus will be on removing obstacles and strengthening systems that allow our people to excel, so we can continue to deliver the innovative technologies and high standards our customers and partners rely on."

Keeley brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the laser industry, including roles at Coherent, Inc. and DILAS Diode Laser, Inc. She has consistently driven operational excellence across engineering, manufacturing, and quality systems, while also improving customer satisfaction and increasing market share. Her achievements include leading Lean transformations, scaling production capabilities, implementing cross-functional training programs, and coaching high-performing teams. As a Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence, Keeley has successfully led global projects, built quality management systems, and developed product roadmaps that align strategic goals with daily execution. She brings a hands-on, results-oriented perspective along with a coaching mindset focused on building strong systems, cultures, and habits that support long-term growth for AE's team, the company, and the broader industry.

This leadership transition supports AE's broader strategy to scale operations and deliver decisive pulsed-energy effects that protect U.S. and allied forces.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

