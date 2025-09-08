Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Announces Exploration Update at its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $2.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSX V:ABA) is pleased to announce the completion of geohydrological and geotechnical drilling work as part of its 2025 summer program at its 100% owned Key Lake South Project (KLS) (see Figure 1). This drilling consisted of six sonic drillholes totaling of 235 m and four diamond drillholes totaling 868 m in and around the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (the "Loki Deposit"), as detailed in Table 1 and Figure 2. The material collected, core logging, lab analysis and on-going monitoring data collection are part of the environmental baseline study initiated in the spring of 2025 to support the design of an open-pit, tailings planning and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Drillcore recovered from the diamond drilling will also be used for mineral resource estimates and metallurgical testing. The remainder of the 2025 summer program will now focus on in-fill drilling on the main pit-constrained inferred resource area at the Loki Deposit (Figure 2) to support an upgrade of the mineral resource estimate.

Dawn Zhou, President and CEO, stated "Abasca is delighted with the progress of the environmental baseline study and geotechnical data collection following the 2025 winter resource expansion drilling and the initiation of summer resource upgrade drilling. The Company will continue the environmental baseline study, metallurgical testing and other tasks while completing resource drilling for the Loki Deposit to advance toward the development stage on an expeditious timeline".

"The Loki Deposit continues to provide consistent results with drillcores from the geotechnical drilling in the Deposit being similar to that intersected in the 2024 summer drill program. These intersections of strong graphite mineralization confirm our model and provide confidence in continuing to develop this critical mineral resource. As we complete the in-fill program, we look forward to planning additional programs to test this mineralized trend toward the southwest" commented Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration.

The Company is also announcing a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of $2.5 million which would be comprised of the sale of up to 15,625,000 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.16 per FT Share, with each FT Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")).

The gross proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities on the Company's KLS Project, including the summer in-fill drilling. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares are intended to be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (as this term is defined in the Tax Act) that the Company may renounce pursuant to the Tax Act as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as this term is defined in the Tax Act) or, if the Company determines in its sole discretion, as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as defined in the Tax Act).

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay cash finder's fees equal up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised from investors introduced to the Company by finders ("Finders") and issue share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal up to 6.0% of the number of FT Shares acquired by investors introduced to the Company by Finders in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Each Finder's Warrant would entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued and sold under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the Company's receipt of Exchange approval.

Table 1: Locations and orientations of drillholes included in this release. Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83 Zone 13N and all lengths are measured in metres.

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Total Length KLS-25-076 445066 6329999 556 35 -90 174 KLS-25-076S 445073 6330001 556 35 -90 27 KLS-25-077 444895 6330794 566 35 -90 241 KLS-25-077S 444895 6330794 566 35 -90 50 KLS-25-078S 445937 6330440 561 35 -90 41 KLS-25-079 445592 6330304 554 35 -90 255 KLS-25-079S 445571 6330353 555 35 -90 45 KLS-25-080S 446169 6329824 541 35 -90 30 KLS-25-081 446015 6330049 547 35 -90 198 KLS-25-081S 446022 6330052 545 35 -90 42

For more information on the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and an overview of the Key Lake South Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit in and the priority target areas for uranium exploration along prospective graphitic corridors.

Figure 2: Map of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit area showing the 2025 geotechnical drillhole locations (dark green circles). Summer in-fill program is planned to be completed within the pit-constrained inferred resource area (grey).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration of Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada" filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

