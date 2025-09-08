

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence deteriorated sharply in September dashing hopes of an economic recovery, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor sentiment index dropped unexpectedly to -9.2 in September from -3.7 in August, while the reading was forecast to improve to -2.2.



'The September data from the 'first mover' is a bitter disappointment for economic optimists,' Sentix said.



Both the current situation and future expectations declined noticeably. 'The current assessment reached their lowest level since March 2025 and economic concerns are returning with a vengeance,' think tank said.



The downward trend intensified in Germany. The investor sentiment index plunged to -22.1 in September from -12.7 in August.



'There can therefore be no talk of a sustained improvement in sentiment in the largest economy in the eurozone,' Sentix said.



