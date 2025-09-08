Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced the Company will demonstrate Data I/O's new Unified Programming Platform Strategy with a suite of refreshed manual programmers, the Lumen®X-M8 and the FlashCORE III-M4, at a series of upcoming tradeshows and events around the world throughout the month of September.

"We are excited to bring back our reimagined manual programmer product line, showcase our refreshed solutions to support the complete preprogrammed parts options, and demonstrate the benefits of a unified programming platform at major tradeshows and events around the world in September," said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Our programming platform is at the core of our solutions, and our refreshed manual programmers enable Data I/O to support customers through every stage of their preprogrammed supply chain from the design and development process and a seamless transition into volume production on our PSV family of automated programming systems."

Data I/O's Unified Programming Platform Strategy supports preprogramming semiconductor supply chain from design to manufacturing and beyond. With Data I/O's newly reimagined manual programmers, the LumenX-M8 and FlashCORE III-M4, customers can create and validate preprogramming jobs during the design / NPI (New Product Introduction) process and seamlessly transition their programming jobs to an automated PSV system for volume production during manufacturing on a single, reliable, and scalable platform, optimizing the programming process and ensuring the highest quality.

Join Data I/O and our channel partners at one of the upcoming tradeshows and events in September to see a demonstration of our manual programmer product line and learn more about our unified programming platform strategy.

FIEE - Brazil September 9th - 12th

Channel Partner: Fuji do Brazil

Location: Sao Paulo Expo

Booth Numbers: J02 and J10

Learn more: https://www.fiee.com.br/

productronica India - September 17th - 19th

Channel Partner: iNETest Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Booth Number: H4.DO1

Location: BIEC, Bangalore, Karnataka

Learn more: https://productronica.com/en/india/

SMTA Guadalajara Expo and Tech Forum - September 17th - 18th, 2025

Channel Partner: Rich Sales & Maquiladora de Servicios MMS

Booth Number: 910

Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Learn more: https://smta.org/event/Guadalajara2025

SMT Worldwide Tech Days September 23rd - 25th, 2025

Channel Partner: SMT Worldwide

Location: Barcelona. Spain

Learn more: https://smtworld.odoo.com/smt-tech-days-2025

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265402

SOURCE: Data I/O Corp.