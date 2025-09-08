

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has released updated editions of its Model Lists of Essential Medicines (EML) and Essential Medicines for Children (EMLc), adding new treatments for various types of cancer and for diabetes with associated comorbidities such as obesity. Medicines for cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, hemophilia and blood-related disorders are among the other additions.



WHO EML and EMLc include medicines for priority health needs of populations. They are adopted in more than 150 countries, serving as a basis for public sector procurement, supply of medicines and health insurance, reimbursement schemes. The revisions mark the 24th edition of WHO EML and 10th edition of EMLc.



'The new editions of essential medicines lists mark a significant step toward expanding access to new medicines with proven clinical benefits and with high potential for global public health impact,' said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, Assistant Director-General for Health Systems, Access and Data.



With cancer medicines accounting for about half of all new drug approvals by regulatory agencies, the Expert Committee applies rigorous criteria to recommend only those therapies that offer the greatest clinical benefit. As a result, few approved cancer medicines are included - only those proven to prolong life by at least 4-6 months, WHO said.



