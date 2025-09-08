

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago as exports rose faster than imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 246.5 million in July, up from EUR 92.7 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 446.5 million.



Exports climbed 3.3 percent annually in July to EUR 8.4 billion, and imports grew by 1.1 percent, reaching EUR 8.2 billion.



Imports and exports hit their lowest value this year in the first month of summer holiday despite year-on-year growth, the agency said.



