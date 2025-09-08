

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in July as exports rose amid a decrease in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 30.6 billion in July from DKK 24.4 billion in the previous month.



Exports rose 3.3 percent monthly in July, while imports were 0.3 percent lower.



The goods trade surplus climbed to DKK 28.2 billion in July from DKK 24.4 billion in the prior month. Exports advanced 2.2 percent over the month, and imports decreased by 1.7 percent.



At the same time, the services trade turned to a surplus of DKK 2.4 billion from a balanced level in June.



Data also showed that the current account surplus also increased to DKK 35.6 billion in July from DKK 28.6 billion in the previous month.



