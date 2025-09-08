Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Publication of Monthly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
8 September 2025
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
(the 'Company')
Publication of Monthly Factsheet
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
The Company's factsheet as at 31 August 2025 is now available at on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust
