Germany's industrial output expanded for the first time in four months in July, figures from Destatis showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, reversing June's revised decrease of 0.1 percent.



The recovery in July was mainly driven by a 9.5 percent growth in the manufacture of machinery and equipment. An 8.4 percent expansion in the pharmaceutical industry also had a positive impact, while energy production contributed negatively as it fell 4.5 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production in industry was 2.2 percent higher in July compared to the previous month.



On a yearly basis, industrial output rebounded 1.5 percent in July versus a 1.8 percent fall in June.



