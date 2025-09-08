

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains positive in world markets amidst renewed hopes of a Fed rate cut in September FOMC. However, concerns about the slow job growth impacting economic growth weighed on mood.



Markets, in the meanwhile are also bracing for the annual revision to payrolls due to be released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September rising to 90 percent from 89 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in the green. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated in the wake of the weak job market update on Friday. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks rallied as output hikes by OPEC+ was less than anticipated. Gold is trading close to the fresh all-time high touched in the day's trade. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,494.00, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,498.40, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 23,708.81, up 0.50% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,225.56, up 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,723.96, up 0.64% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,344.95, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 43,643.81, up 1.45% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,849.60, down 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,826.84, up 0.38% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,633.91, up 0.85%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1740, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3543, up 0.24% USD/JPY at 147.65, up 0.16% AUD/USD at 0.6597, up 0.61% USD/CAD at 1.3794, down 0.26% Dollar Index at 97.59, down 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.065%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.6464%, down 0.44% France at 3.411%, down 1.13% U.K. at 4.6280%, down 0.47% Japan at 1.563%, down 0.70%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.69, up 1.82%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $62.95, up 1.75%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,665.65, up 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,044.35, up 0.84% Ethereum at $4,319.89, up 0.46% XRP at $2.96, up 4.59% BNB at $877.91, up 0.90% Solana at $214.50, up 5.27%



