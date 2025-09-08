Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 16:54
92,44 Euro
+0,83 % +0,76
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030: The Road to Sustainable Concrete

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, see how Saint-Gobain and Chryso are working to create a world with more sustainable concrete.

With concrete alone contributing approximately 8% of global CO2 emissions, how is Chryso working to decarbonize concrete? Lisa Barnard shows us how we're reducing environmental impact without sacrificing strength, durability, or quality.

About Journey to 2030

With approximately 37% of CO2 emissions coming from the built environment, we have a responsibility as the leader of light and sustainable construction to move towards net-zero carbon by 2050. But before we can get there, Saint-Gobain has milestones we're trying to achieve by 2030.

Join us on our Journey to 2030 and watch the entire video series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-video-series-journey-to-2030-the-road-to-sustainable-conc-1070026

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
