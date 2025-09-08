Anzeige
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 17:06
23,370 Euro
-0,60 % -0,140
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,39023,43017:18
23,41023,42017:18
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity / TORK: Essity Awarded Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for Sixth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / TORK

Originally published on Essity Newsroom

Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the sixth consecutive year, been acknowledged for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. Essity has been recognized on CDP's 2024 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard list for its efforts in involving suppliers in climate change initiatives.

To combat climate change and reduce Essity's total emissions, the company is committed to cascading environmental actions throughout the entire supply chain. Achieving Essity's net zero ambition by 2050 is dependent on close collaboration and engagement with suppliers.
Essity is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships to collectively reduce Scope 3 related carbon emissions, including sourced key raw materials, by 35% by 2030. For 2024, Essity reported Scope 3 emissions reduction of 21%.

"Our approach to supplier collaboration is built on clear expectations, robust support, and the fostering of innovation. We communicate our environmental targets, provide the necessary tools and training, and encourage new solutions to reduce emissions. Open communication and strong partnerships ensure our suppliers are fully engaged and committed to our shared climate action mission", says Jessica Nordlinder, VP Global Procurement, Essity.

CDP's annual environmental data collection is widely acknowledged as the premier independent standard for evaluating companies' environmental practices. The Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) by CDP evaluates companies based on their governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and value chain performance.

More information on CDP: Turning Transparency to Action

For additional information please contact: Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

About Essity
Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity / TORK on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity / TORK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity / TORK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/essity-awarded-supplier-engagement-leader-by-cdp-for-sixth-consecutive-1070027

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
