Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 17:15
131,72 Euro
-0,65 % -0,86
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
141 Leser
3M Company: 3M at IAA Mobility 2025: What the automotive industry needs next, 3M is innovating now.

NEUSS, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --3M, a diversified technology company, will be present at the International Automobile Industry Exhibition (IAA Mobility 2025) September 9-12. The company is showcasing its latest innovations and material science solutions for the automotive industry - from manufacturing to aftermarket - under the theme of "What the automotive industry needs next, 3M is innovating now."

3M booth at IAA Mobility 2025

"At 3M, we are committed to driving the future of mobility by leveraging our deep expertise in material science and innovation. As the automotive industry evolves, we are focused on delivering solutions that not only meet the demands of today but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow," stated Wendy Bauer, Group President of 3M's Transportation and Electronics Business Group. "Our presence at IAA Mobility 2025 underscores our dedication to collaborating with industry leaders around the globe to create a more efficient and connected automotive ecosystem."

3M's presence at IAA Mobility 2025 will highlight its commitment to addressing key industry trends, including:

  • Mass adoption of electric vehicles: Advanced materials and modular designs to reduce costs, enhance safety, and streamline manufacturing.
  • Disruptive chassis manufacturing: Cutting costs, boosting structural integrity, reducing weight, speeding production, and improving precision.
  • Recyclability. Right to repair: Renewable energy use, circular economy practices, improved fuel efficiency, and sustainable supply chains.
  • Software-defined vehicles: Over-the-air updates, modular architecture, efficient computing, enhanced and reliable connectivity, ADAS, and personalization.
  • Interiors of the future: Smart surfaces, personalization, enhanced comfort, advanced infotainment, and flexible configurations.

Innovative solutions for the future of mobility
3M's presence at IAA Mobility and 100 years of innovation in the automotive industry showcases how the brand is applying science and collaborating with manufacturers and suppliers to meet evolving trends and consumer expectations. Solutions on display include:

  • Battery protection solutions: Thermal interface materials and thermal runaway propagation mitigation solutions to extend the range and lifespan of EV batteries.
  • Assembly simplification: 3M VHB Extrudable Tape and stretch release technology for efficient assembly and disassembly of EV battery packs.
  • Human-machine interaction (HMI): Light control films to enhance in-car display brightness and contrast and reduce windshield reflection.
  • Comfort and Personalization: 3M Automotive Window Film for heat rejection and UV protection, and 3M car wrap films for customization.
  • Component and vehicle lightweighting: 3M Glass Bubbles can be added to various materials used in injection molding, sealing, and high-pressure spray application processes to reduce weight while maintaining performance.

Explore 3M innovations at the IAA Mobility 2025.
3M will be showcasing its latest advancements in Hall B2, Booth E10 at the IAA Mobility in Munich. Visitors will have the chance to experience firsthand how 3M is shaping the future of mobility. The booth will feature immersive interactions, offering a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

3M

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767249/3M_IAA_Mobility_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955952/3M_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3m-at-iaa-mobility-2025-what-the-automotive-industry-needs-next-3m-is-innovating-now-302549220.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
