

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Four people were killed and 44 others injured reportedly in Russia's large aerial assault on Ukraine since its full-scale invasion began in 2022.



A baby was among those killed overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian authorities reported.



More than 800 drones were launched in waves designed to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses, according to news reports, and a Government building was hit in the capital Kyiv for the first time.



Air-raid sirens continued for 11 hours straight across the capital and although a majority were shot down more than 50 drones and nine missiles hit their targets.



'Yet again, attacks impacted homes, a government building, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Sumy region, Zaporizhzhia - leaving behind loss, destruction and grief,' said UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, in a post on social media.



The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, said that the news of a baby being killed along with their young mother in an attack on an apartment building in Kyiv was 'devastating'. At least one other child was injured during the attacks on Sumy.



'Ukraine endured another terrifying night of attacks that impacted multiple cities. More young lives brutally cut short,' the agency tweeted.



The attacks came following weeks of high profile diplomacy from Western allies of the Ukrainian Government to broker a lasting peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News