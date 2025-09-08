(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France Stockmarket Euronext Paris A ISIN FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 July 2025 31 August 2025 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 80 331 657 80 334 027 Effective voting rights 79 774 703 79 777 573

(1) Shares with a par value of 1€

(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

