Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Strengthens Strategic Collaboration With the Sport Integrity Global Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services, through its Tech4HOPE pro bono consulting and services initiative, recently contributed to efforts of the Sports Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) to make stronger connections to its members and global stakeholders. The project, for which TCS donated approximately USD $210,000 worth of IT consulting and services, enabled SIGA to improve its ability to establish, manage and protect its most critical relationships using a new, made-to-order customer relationship management (CRM) tool.

For TCS, a top sponsor of some of the world's most prestigious marathons, the project aligned deeply with both its technology consulting capabilities as well as its values and passions.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, SIGA is the world's leading organization for sport integrity. Its mission is to provide global leadership, promote good governance, and safeguard the integrity of sport through a set of universal standards established by an independent, neutral, and global body. To help SIGA effectively execute its goals, the TCS project team designed their contribution in three parts. They began with a thorough assessment of SIGA's operational priorities, recommended Salesforce CRM as a solution, and set to work customizing it to meet the organization's needs.

The Challenge

With staff, members, and committed supporters located around the world, SIGA identified the need for a more streamlined and integrated approach to managing stakeholder information. To improve coordination and efficiency, SIGA adopted a CRM system that centralizes key data and supports its global teams in Geneva, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, and São Paulo. This requested tool was aimed at enabling enhanced communication, stakeholder engagement and improving the effectiveness of SIGA on multiple levels.

The TCS Volunteer Team

Next, the TCS' Tech4HOPE team assembled a group of volunteers to develop a tailor-made CRM solution. This group of 16 highly qualified technical CRM architects from around the world were led by two technical leaders based in India. Over a period of nine months, the global team programmed the custom tool to address needs ranging from data collection and storage to event planning and sponsor management. As a result of these efforts, SIGA will be able to advance its positive influence in a way that will best serve its members while facilitating good governance and data integrity across a more inclusive, accessible, and diverse range of outputs.

"SIGA warmly acknowledges the outstanding support provided by the TCS team and the efficient, highly professional way in which the process was conducted. The CRM tool developed through this collaboration directly responds to our operational needs and enhances our ability to manage complex and demanding projects more effectively. These positive changes have ensured we are able to enhance our impact, while being more efficient with our time and resources - all of which combine to better serve the SIGA members, our wider stakeholder network and sport as an industry," said Iain Lindsay, SIGA's Global COO. "A particular note of recognition must go to the contribution of Haley Price, Head of Sports, Sustainability and Innovation for North America at TCS, who serves as a member of the SIGA Council and brings invaluable insight to our shared mission."

From TCS' perspective, the partnership and project were a perfect match. TCS began sponsoring marathons in 2008 with a simple purpose-to celebrate running's positive health impacts and the human connection they foster. Today, the company partners with 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and running events. Importantly, TCS understands that the qualities needed to run a marathon-focus, determination, perseverance and increasingly, technology-are also required to run a successful, long-lasting business.

"TCS believes sport can contribute to greater futures as participants and fans increasingly hold sporting events to higher ethical standards," said Michelle Taylor, Global Head, Sports Sponsorship. "Our partnership with SIGA is aligned with our conviction to be a true transformation partner for our clients, our communities, and the ecosystems we live and work within. We share SIGA's commitment to making sporting events around the world more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive."

TCS employee volunteers on the SIGA CRM project believe in SIGA's mission and the values it shares with TCS. The group enjoyed the comprehensive nature of the work, which spanned corporate social responsibility, marketing, sales, digital commerce, and customer service interactions. The final CRM tool, launched in May 2025, is expected to increase efficiency and help SIGA better manage content, contacts, and sales, while increasing productivity and strengthening customer relationships.

