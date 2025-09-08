

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StubHub Holdings, Inc., a global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, Monday announced its plan to launch initial public offering of approximately 34.04 million shares in a price range of $22-$25 per share.



Additionally, the company intends to grant a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase upto an additional about 5.1 million shares.



The company has also applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'STUB.'



J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-runners for the proposed offering.



