At European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2025, Keysight Technologies will demonstrate cutting-edge solutions that accelerate radio frequency (RF) and millimeter-wave (mmWave) innovation across space, defense, automotive, broadband wireless, IoT networks, 5G, and 6G applications.
In addition to solution demonstrations at the event, Thierry Locquette, Vice President of Sales at Keysight, will welcome delegates during the opening session on Tuesday, September 23, at 11:10 AM CET at the Beatrix Theatre, with a talk titled, "From Simulation to Reality: Enabling Waves of Innovation
September 21-26, 2025
Keysight booth C026
Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Contact Claire Rowberry to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
Keysight at European Microwave Week
Keysight demos include:
- Simplifying Component Testing: Explore Keysight's versatile VNA portfolio from high-performance PNA-X Pro to portable and production systems. The portfolio enables engineers to simplify linear and nonlinear device testing, minimize external equipment, prevent setup errors, and scale to meet their specific needs. This demo will show how to extract a digital twin of an RF front-end operating under varying antenna loads.
- Reach for the Next Wave: This demo highlights the new NA5307A frequency extender for the PNA-X Network Analyzer. Discover how compact and lightweight broadband frequency extension modules expand the frequency range of a PNA-X Network Analyzer, enabling fully calibrated broadband, single-sweep S-parameter measurements from 100 kHz 10 MHz to 250 GHz.
- Achieving Signal Purity: Experience Keysight's advanced phase noise testing, designed to enhance accuracy, streamline source measurements, and extend performance to sub-THz frequencies. This demo demonstrates techniques that deliver the sensitivity and frequency coverage needed for today's high-performance RF and mmWave systems.
- Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Explore how signals can be generated to simulate a virtual satellite flyover with arbitrary orbital parameters and real-life radio link conditions, including multipath fading and orbital kinematics. The demo showcases the validation of 5G NTN link handovers with real-time protocol analysis and testing to 3GPP standards.
- Modernizing Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW): Bring realistic radar and EW environments into the lab and range with Keysight's advanced platforms. Generate dense signal environments with pulse descriptor word (PDW) streaming, create complex scenarios, simulate targets in real-time, and customize through open software. These capabilities enable rigorous assessment and optimization of systems under demanding conditions.
- Automating Spectrum Intelligence: Detect and flag activity, geolocate in real time, and record/replay IQ data with Keysight's advanced spectrum management tools. Analyze 5G NR signals with demodulation and KPI insights and see the FieldFox portfolio in action featuring spectrum analysis to 170 GHz, the first handheld real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) for mmWave.
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
