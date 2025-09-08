At European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2025, Keysight Technologies will demonstrate cutting-edge solutions that accelerate radio frequency (RF) and millimeter-wave (mmWave) innovation across space, defense, automotive, broadband wireless, IoT networks, 5G, and 6G applications.

In addition to solution demonstrations at the event, Thierry Locquette, Vice President of Sales at Keysight, will welcome delegates during the opening session on Tuesday, September 23, at 11:10 AM CET at the Beatrix Theatre, with a talk titled, "From Simulation to Reality: Enabling Waves of Innovation