Today, September 8, 2025, Nordic Paper Holding AB (the "Company") disclosed that its board of directors has decided to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB (NPAPER, ISIN-code SE0014808838, order book ID 205432) shall be given observation status.

