LA POSTE GROUPE - NOTICE OF REDEMPTION to the holders of the issue of EUR 750,000,000 Undated Non-Call 7.8 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 8 September 2025

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

dated 8 September 2025

(the "Notice")

to the holders of the issue of

€750,000,000 Undated Non-Call 7.8 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

ISIN FR0013331949

Common Code 181440775

(the "Notes")

We refer to the prospectus dated 27 April 2018 (the "Prospectus") of the Notes issued on 3 May 2018 by La Poste, incorporated as société anonyme and registered in the Republic of France, under RCS 356 000 000 (Paris) (the "Issuer").

Following the Settlement Date of the Tender Offer on 17 January 2025, the Outstanding Principal Amount of the Notes is €345,900,000.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption) of the Prospectus, the Issuer elects to redeem all of the outstanding Notes on 6 November 2025 (the "Redemption Date") in an aggregate principal amount of €345,900,000 (the "Redeemed Notes").

The redemption price of the Redeemed Notes is equal to their Principal Amount, which is issued in denominations of €100,000, together with any accrued interest and Arrears of Interest (including any Additional Interest Amounts thereon), if any, on the Redeemed Notes, from, and including, 29 January 2025 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price").

The Redemption Price amounts to €102,405.82 per €100,000 denomination.

Upon the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Notes will be forthwith cancelled.

This Notice is irrevocable. Any term not defined in this Notice shall have the meaning ascribed to that term in the Prospectus.

______________________________

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 12th largest banking and insurance company in the Euro area. La Poste Groupe carries out four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network consists of 40,500 service points including more than 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 23,500 access points to postal services (Pickup retail relays and lockers, business centers). La Poste Groupe delivers 2.6 billion parcels a year worldwide and 5.6 billion letters, 6 days a week. In 2024, La Poste Groupe generated a turnover of €34.6 billion (44.6% outside France) and had a headcount of 227,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 166,000 in France. Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company is setting the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and internationally based on a robust multi-activity model. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in ecological transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe aims to achieve "Zero Net Emissions" by 2040.

______________________________



Investors contact



Stéphane Dalla Sartora

+33 7 87 39 58 80

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr



Annie Dupeyron

+33 6 48 00 61 49

annie.dupeyron@laposte.fr

Press contact



+33 1 55 44 22 37

service.presse@laposte.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lW5yYslnlprImJqflphqbGeYamiWlGDKmGial2dwZsqVbm1klGqUb5THZnJknWtt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93867-press-release_issuer-notice-call-hybride-2018_vdef.pdf