Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A40B99 | ISIN: US83370P2011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.09.25 | 17:27
1,285 US-Dollar
+8,44 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
08.09.2025 17:12 Uhr
Society Pass Incorporated: Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Maintains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-based (SEA) investment holding company, today announces a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Click Here (on SEC website) to view Form 8-K filing.

The Company received a notice letter from Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on 02 September 2025 stating that the Company has demonstrated compliance with Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "Equity Rule"), which requires that the Company shall maintain at least $2,500,000 stockholders' equity.

As a result, the Company is now therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

About Society Pass Inc.
Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

X at https://x.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.

Media Contacts:
Raynauld Liang
Chief Executive Officer
ray@thesocietypass.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
