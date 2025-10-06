SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) - up 139% at $3.34
- Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) - up 79% at $14.30
- Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - up 26% at $144.61
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) - up 25% at $2.00
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - up 24% at $205.07
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) - up 22% at $2.46
- Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) - up 21% at $3.14
- NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) - up 18% at $9.38
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) - up 14% at $5.66
- Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - up 7% at $4.10
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - down 15% at $22.10
- CCH Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (CCHH) - down 15% at $3.73
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) - down 14% at $2.04
- Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) - down 13% at $21.39
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) - down 12% at $4.70
- MDJM Ltd (UOKA) - down 11% at $2.96
- CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 9% at $2.72
- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (RIME) - down 9% at $2.47
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) - down 8% at $13.50
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) - down 7% at $2.58
