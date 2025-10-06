In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) - up 139% at $3.34 Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) - up 79% at $14.30 Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - up 26% at $144.61 Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) - up 25% at $2.00 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - up 24% at $205.07 Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) - up 22% at $2.46 Youxin Technology Ltd (YAAS) - up 21% at $3.14 NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) - up 18% at $9.38 Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) - up 14% at $5.66 Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - up 7% at $4.10

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - down 15% at $22.10 CCH Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (CCHH) - down 15% at $3.73 Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) - down 14% at $2.04 Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) - down 13% at $21.39 Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) - down 12% at $4.70 MDJM Ltd (UOKA) - down 11% at $2.96 CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) - down 9% at $2.72 Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (RIME) - down 9% at $2.47 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) - down 8% at $13.50 Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) - down 7% at $2.58

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.