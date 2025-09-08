Regulatory News:

Materials science engineer, Laurent Peyronneau has extensive experience in the adhesives industry and has held several leadership positions at Arkema (Paris:AKE) in chemical specialties, particularly within the Coating Solutions segment.

He succeeds Vincent Legros, who is leaving the Group after nine years at the head of the Adhesive Solutions segment, during which he contributed to doubling its size, accelerating its international expansion and improving its operating margin.

Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema, commented: "Following the important transformation Bostik has undergone over the past ten years, Laurent Peyronneau, with his broad leadership experience within the Group and his knowledge of adhesives, will notably have the task of accelerating Bostik's development in an environment full of growth opportunities and challenges. He will aim to bring Bostik's profitability to the level of the industry's best performers and strengthen promising synergies with the Group's other segments. I wish him every success and sincerely thank Vincent for his commitment by my side over all these years."

Laurent Peyronneau graduated from École Centrale de Lyon and initially held various responsibilities within TotalEnergies' chemical activities, in coatings. After leading Cray Valley in South Korea in 2006, he joined Bostik in 2010, where he held executive roles in Asia and then at the global level. He later became Executive Secretary General of Bostik. In 2017, he continued his career at Arkema as Managing Director of Coatex, before being appointed Director of Coating Additives in 2020.

Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions segment of Arkema, is a leading and global player in specialty adhesives and sealants for industrial, construction and consumer markets. The company employs over 7,000 people across more than 50 countries and generates annual sales of €2.7 billion.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

