Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 23, 2025, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 1 to September 5, 2025:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 01/09/2025 167,877 53.526122 8,985,804.78 XPAR 01/09/2025 86,563 53.524387 4,633,231.51 CEUX 01/09/2025 15,774 53.522797 844,268.60 TQEX 01/09/2025 8,545 53.519864 457,327.24 AQEU 02/09/2025 468,001 53.852420 25,202,986.41 XPAR 02/09/2025 150,000 53.960610 8,094,091.50 CEUX 02/09/2025 30,000 54.081411 1,622,442.33 TQEX 02/09/2025 20,000 54.022191 1,080,443.82 AQEU 03/09/2025 374,589 53.260483 19,950,791.07 XPAR 03/09/2025 170,762 53.275957 9,097,508.97 CEUX 03/09/2025 42,500 53.290954 2,264,865.55 TQEX 03/09/2025 42,000 53.249994 2,236,499.75 AQEU 04/09/2025 373,187 52.851477 19,723,484.15 XPAR 04/09/2025 171,584 52.849562 9,068,139.25 CEUX 04/09/2025 36,459 52.851276 1,926,904.67 TQEX 04/09/2025 31,065 52.856816 1,641,996.99 AQEU 05/09/2025 451,386 52.370070 23,639,116.42 XPAR 05/09/2025 160,000 52.397042 8,383,526.72 CEUX 05/09/2025 46,000 52.303392 2,405,956.03 TQEX 05/09/2025 30,000 52.379352 1,571,380.56 AQEU Total 2,876,292 53.134649 152,830,766.31

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergiesTotalEnergies

Disclaimer:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "likely", "might", "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document.

These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives, or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, technological innovations, meteorological conditions and events, as well as socio-demographic, economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Readers are cautioned not to consider forward-looking statements as accurate, but as an expression of the Company's views only as of the date this document is published. TotalEnergies SE and its subsidiaries have no obligation, make no commitment and expressly disclaim any responsibility to investors or any stakeholder to update or revise, particularly as a result of new information or future events, any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document. In addition, the Company has not verified, and is under no obligation to verify any third-party data contained in this document or used in the estimates and assumptions or, more generally, forward-looking statements published in this document. The information on risk factors that could have a significant adverse effect on TotalEnergies' business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation, outlook or the value of financial instruments issued by TotalEnergies is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Form 20-F of TotalEnergies SE, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at the Company website totalenergies.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908309043/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l mailto:presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com