

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Monday, weighed down by concerns about political instability in France. Optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve helped limit market's downside.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 57.92 points or 0.47% at 12,312.65. The index, which edged up slightly to 12,375.49 at the start, touched a low of 12,269.26 in the session.



Adecco ended down by 2.22%. Sandoz Group, Novartis and Roche Holding closed lower by 1.76%, 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.



Alcon and Lonza Group lost 1.37% and 1.25%, respectively. Nestle ended nearly 1% down. Swatch Group, Swisscom, Richemont, Zurich Insurance and Swiss Life Holding also closed weak.



VAT Group climbed nearly 4%. Amrize gained 2.8%. Kuehne + Nagel and ABB gained 1.86% and 1.56%, respectively.



SGS, Holcim, Sika, Schindler Ps, Logitech International, Lindt & Spruengli, Geberit, Julius Baer, UBS Group and Sonova ended higher by 0.4 to 1.3%.



