

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Protein is essential for your body. It helps build and maintain muscles, supports energy levels, regulates hormones, and aids in weight management. However, like any other nutrient, consuming too much protein can be harmful to your health, according to health experts.



Currently, the USDA recommends tailoring protein intake to individual needs rather than following a fixed amount. Similarly, Australia's dietary guidelines suggest that 15-25 percent of your daily calories should come from protein.



For adults, the recommended daily intake is 0.84 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for men and 0.75 grams per kilogram for women. This equals about 76 grams a day for a 90-kilogram man and 53 grams a day for a 70-kilogram woman, with slightly higher amounts needed for older adults and children.



For those aiming to build muscle through strength training, a higher intake of up to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day can help increase muscle strength and size. However, research shows that eating more than this amount does not lead to additional muscle growth.



For most people, consuming extra protein offers no added benefits and can even cause health problems. When the body gets more energy than it needs, the excess protein is converted into fat and stored. People with certain health conditions, like chronic kidney disease, need to be especially careful, as too much protein can damage the kidneys. In rare cases, eating extremely high amounts of protein without enough fats, carbohydrates, and other nutrients can lead to protein poisoning, which can be dangerous.



In conclusion, protein is an important part of a healthy diet, but balance is key. Most people already get enough protein from their regular meals, and eating more than their body needs may even cause harm.



