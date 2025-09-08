Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4W9 | ISIN: CNE100000296 | Ticker-Symbol: BY6
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 21:58
11,610 Euro
+1,22 % +0,140
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
BYD CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BYD CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50011,67022:41
11,50011,67021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 21:46 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BYD's Stella Li Highlights New Models, European Factory and Innovation at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD used the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich to present new models, confirm the development of European production and showcase record-breaking innovation.

Senior Vice President Stella Li said BYD is broadening its line-up with the launch of the Seal 6 DM-I Touring, the company's first station wagon. The model combines long-range efficiency with practicality, offering more than 1,300 km of range. The Seal 6 DM-I can travel over 1,500 km through the BYD hybrid DM technologies.

Li confirmed the involvement in European market by highlighting the opening of a new factory in Hungary, that will begin production by the end of 2025. "This is real evidence of BYD staying in Europe," she said. The company is working with hundreds of local suppliers to build a European supply chain. The first vehicle to be built in Hungary will be the Dolphin Surf, recently named World Urban Car of the Year.

She also announced fresh recognition for one of BYD's most affordable models. The Dolphin Surf has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. "This rare achievement for a compact, accessible car shows our commitment to raising safety standards," Stella Li added.

Eventually, BYD plans to roll out the Flash Charging network across Europe, targeting 200 to 300 installations by the second quarter of 2026.

According to Li, BYD's technology requires only 50 to 100 kW of grid power, with integrated battery storage boosting the output to one megawatt. "This is the game-changer" in EV industry, she said.

Stella Li stressed that the solution will make high-speed charging more widely accessible and affordable.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e90d50db-73a7-4e28-b1e7-b57c388e51ea

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/439aaf53-6131-49e5-bbf1-eb9c7588a437


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.