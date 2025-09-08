Anzeige
WKN: A416BY | ISIN: CA00248Y1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TO
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 21:53
0,278 Euro
+20,87 % +0,048
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXO COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXO COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Axo Copper Corp.: Axo Copper Drills 5.2% Copper Equivalent Over 6.4 Metres in Recent Batch of Phase II Assay Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new results from its recently initiated Phase II drill program at the La Huerta Project, which continue to show elevated grades through the La Huerta Trend at Las Marias. Additionally, the Company announces that it has initiated its regional drill program at the La Huerta South target.

"The early results from the Phase II program continue to deliver high grades through Las Marias" says Jonathan Egilo, President & CEO. "As we continue to find strong copper mineralization at Las Marias and along the main La Huerta trend, we're excited to begin testing the promising new regional targets to the south."

La Huerta Assay Results
The assay results are highlighted by hole LHCC-25-045 which intercepted 5.24% CuEq (4.86% Cu and 30.0gpt Ag) over 6.4 metres, within a wider interval of 3.08% CuEq (2.89% Cu and 15.0gpt Ag) over 13.2 metres. Copper mineralization in LHCC-25-045 was hosted in chalcopyrite and bornite, cut through an andesitic host rock, with stronger bornite patches present through the higher-grade section. The hole tested a down dip extension of the historical hole G-023 (3.05% CuEq over 6.4 metres), with LHCC-25-045 finding mineralization and the continuity of the La Huerta Trend on the other side of a minor fault (see cross section in Figure 1). Thus far, 3,288 metres have been drilled as part of Axo's 15,000 metre Phase II program, which was initiated this past June.

La Huerta South Regional Exploration Update
A second drill rig has now arrived at La Huerta, which will be initially targeting the La Huerta South regional target, located about ~3km away from Las Marias, and previously highlighted in The Company's press release dated June 19, 2025 (see Figure 3 below). As previously announced, Axo has discovered multiple outcrops hosting copper mineralization with select results above 10% Cu in the area, through chip and trench sampling. Additionally, more recent sampling results at La Huerta South have begun seeing gold, as a new grab sample of an outcrop has returned 1.41% Cu and 2.6 gpt Au.

FIGURE 1: CROSS SECTION HIGHLIGHTED BY LHCC-25-045

FIGURE 2: PLAN VIEW OF THE LA HUERTA TREND

FIGURE 3: LA HUERTA SOUTH REGIONAL TARGET ~3KM SOUTH OF LAS MARIAS

Table 1: La Huerta Assay Results

Hole ID

Comment

From

To

Length(1)

Copper

Silver

Copper Eq.1

m

m

m

%

gpt

%

LHCC-25-033

-

-

-

NSV2

NSV

NSV

LHCC-25-035

La Huerta Trend

148.8

153.5

6.7

1.01

2.34

1.04

Including

152.9

153.5

0.6

2.53

4.20

2.58

LHCC-25-036

La Huerta Trend

20.6

24.5

4.0

1.62

4.91

1.69

LHCC-25-045

La Huerta Trend

165.0

178.1

13.2

2.89

14.97

3.08

Including

168.7

175.0

6.4

4.86

30.00

5.24

1CuEq calculated using metals prices of US$9,650/tonne copper and US$37.50/oz silver
2NSV=No significant values

Table 2: La Huerta drillhole coordinates

Hole ID

EASTING

NORTHING

ELEV

DEPTH

AZ

DIP

m

m

m

m

°

°

LHCC-25-033

580,370

2,146,824

689

204.9

335

-56

LHCC-25-035

580,376

2,146,882

689.2

177.0

335

-65

LHCC-25-036

580,394

2,146,957

712.4

131.0

335

-63

LHCC-25-045

580,278

2,146,811

676.2

242.0

335

-60

About Axo
Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axocopper.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification
The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed AXO's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person
Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Copper Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Egilo
President and CEO
613 882 5126
egilo@axocopper.com

Forward looking information:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the Company's plans in respect of the La Huerta property and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the potential of high grade copper mineralization at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; and the ability to generate additional drill targets. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Axo Copper Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/axo-copper-drills-5.2-copper-equivalent-over-6.4-metres-in-recent-batch-of-phase-1070251

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
