WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 22:10 Uhr
WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for September 2025

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

  • D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
    Date: September 18, 2025
    Location: Nashville, Tennessee

A live webcast link will be posted on the company's investor website. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request an in-person meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Juliana.Welling@willscot.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
