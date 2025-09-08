Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics") announces that it has engaged Hayden IR, LLC. ("Hayden"), a U.S.-based investor relations consulting firm, to enhance the Company's investor relations strategy by increasing awareness of the Company, its technologies, and its business prospects.

On August 20, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations services agreement with Hayden (the "Agreement") under which Hayden will provide Telo services including strategic investor outreach and development of investor communication materials for a 12-month term. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Hayden a monthly cash fee of US$7,500 (the "Fee"). For the first four months of the term, US$3,500 of the Fee each month (an aggregate of US$14,000) will be accrued and become payable on the earlier of the closing of Telo's next financing or January 31, 2026. Either party may terminate the Agreement with 30 days' written notice.

Hayden and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, and at the time of entry into the Agreement, no principal of Hayden held any securities of the Company, nor had a right to acquire any securities of the Company.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

