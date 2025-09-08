Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Eddy to the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of our Board and Executive team, I can say that we are extremely pleased to have Stephen join us, particularly as the Company is advancing its strategy to develop its first small gold mine in Mali and to generate cash flow for operations in the near future," said Compass Chairman Joe Conway. "His background and experience fit perfectly with our vision to turn Compass from an explorer to a growing gold producer."

Compass CEO Larry Phillips added, "I have known and worked with Stephen for many years, including during my years at IAMGOLD, and we are honoured to have him join our team, adding both his expertise and his commitment to help us to drive ahead for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

Mr. Eddy is a strategic financial executive with over two decades of experience leading capital markets transactions, risk management, and corporate development in the international mining sector. As Senior Vice President of Business Development at IAMGOLD, he spearheaded $900M in acquisitions and $2.4B in divestitures, including landmark deals such as the $500M sale of Niobec and a $195M strategic investment by Sumitomo. Known for his sharp financial acumen, collaborative leadership, and ability to unlock value in complex, high-stakes environments, Stephen has guided transformative projects such as the turnaround of the Côté Gold project in Ontario. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Master of Management and Professional Accounting (MMPA) graduate from Rotman School of Management and holds an honours BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, he brings a rigorous analytical approach, a passion for growth, and a commitment to operational excellence. Stephen excels in aligning strategy with execution to drive shareholder value and position organizations for long-term success.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,173 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Compass Gold Corporation Compass Gold Corporation Larry Phillips - Pres. & CEO Greg Taylor - Dir. Investor Relations & Corporate Communications lphillips@compassgoldcorp.com gtaylor@compassgoldcorp.com T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302 T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

