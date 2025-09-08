Markel Group announces date and location for 2026 Reunion

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) will hold its 2026 Reunion, which includes our shareholders' meeting, at the University of Richmond on May 20, 2026.

The business component of the Reunion, The Meeting, will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET in the Robins Center Arena.

At The Meeting, company leadership will answer your questions, share insights, and celebrate associates across the Markel Group family of businesses.

The Reunion is more than just a shareholders' meeting. In the morning, Markel Group leadership will conduct a series of panels about the business. The event culminates on the University of Richmond Football field with a fun celebration full of live music, refreshments and food trucks.

"The Reunion is a high point of our year and can't be experienced on Zoom," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner. "As fewer and fewer companies host shareholder meetings live and in-person, we remain dedicated to providing a place for all Markel Group shareholders to engage with company leadership, while having some fun along the way."

Gayner continued, "At the 2026 Reunion, we aim to continue providing our guests with opportunities to learn more about Markel Group. There are so many exciting things happening at our company. The Reunion provides the perfect forum to share insights with, and learn from, our most ardent stakeholders."

Anyone interested in attending The Meeting and related events are encouraged to visit https://mklreunion.com to learn more.

Note that you do not have to be a shareholder to attend.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit www.mklgroup.com to learn more.

