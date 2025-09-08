Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce its upcoming fall 2025 marketing and investor engagement schedule, which includes international conferences and on-site investor tours of Borralha and Vila Verde, its two high grade tungsten projects located in northern Portugal.

General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks, director of the Company's U.S. subsidiary stated, "I am eager to see Allied continue to raise its profile and connect with its new and existing investors to help expedite Allied's business plan while securing a stable safe supply chain of tungsten for western countries. This is especially critical during this time of ever-increasing threats showcased in China's recent military parade and meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea. Now more than ever, western nations need to work together to secure stable supply chains of critical minerals such as tungsten."

The Company's marketing and investment engagement schedule for fall 2025 is outlined below:

Investor Mine Site Tour - Porto, Portugal

On September 18-19, 2025, Allied will host an investor tour of its Vila Verde Tungsten Project near Porto, Portugal. The tour will provide investors with a first-hand look at the Company's development plans, recent progress, and strategic growth initiatives.

121 Mining Investment - Hong Kong

From September 23-24, 2025, Allied will participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in Hong Kong, where management will meet one-on-one with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic partners focused on the critical minerals sector. Click here to learn more about the 121 Mining Investment Conference - Hong Kong.

Capital Events Management - Muskoka, Ontario

From September 26-28, 2025, Allied will attend the Capital Events Management (CEM) conference in Muskoka, Ontario, a premier event connecting small- and mid-cap issuers with the Canadian investment community. Click here to learn more about CEM conference in Muskoka, Ontario.

121 Mining Investment - London, UK

On November 17-18, 2025, Allied will return to Europe to participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, UK. This event attracts leading global resource investors and provides an important platform for the Company to showcase its projects and near-term milestones. Click here to learn more about the 121 Mining Investment Conference - London.

"These upcoming events provide Allied with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with both existing and prospective investors, while showcasing our world-class tungsten assets and the role they will play in strengthening secure supply chains for critical minerals," said Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director, Allied Critical Metals Inc.

The Company also hereby announces the grant of 6,165,000 stock options (the "Options") granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.53 per share pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan expiring 5 years after the date of grant, of which 3,000,000 Options vest immediately and the remaining vest 50% immediately and 50% in ten months after the date of grant. The Company also announces that it has granted 4,743,750 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company which vest immediately pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan.

The Options and RSUs will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265565

SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Inc.